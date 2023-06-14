Boys & Girls Club of Dayton insurer sues ex-CEO for $25,000

A civil lawsuit filed against the former CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton alleges she took $72,000 through payroll funds and use of the non-profit’s credit card over the span of nearly one year.

The lawsuit was filed a month before Taranisha Marlow of Miamisburg entered into a diversion agreement with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, the insurer of the organization that runs programs for children, in April filed a lawsuit against Marlow.

The insurance company seeks $25,000 to cover the insurance bond it paid to the nonprofit in a policy to cover “employee dishonesty.”

The lawsuit alleges Marlow “misused payroll funds in the form of grants and holiday reimbursements” and used the non-profit’s business credit card to make “unauthorized personal flight purchases for her own benefit.”

“Upon the discovery of the embezzlement and theft activity of (Marlow), the (Club) started an investigation which further confirmed the misuse of the payroll funds and business credit card of (Marlow),” the lawsuit stated.

Boys and Girls Club of Dayton President and CEO Crystal Allen said the nonprofit discovered several policy violations in the spring of 2022 that led to an investigation and a financial review.

Marlow’s employment was terminated in March 2022.

Greg Flanagan, the spokesperson for the Montgomery County prosecutor’s office, said that Marlow in May admitted guilt as a part of a pre-trial diversion program.

The Montgomery County program is only for first-time, non-violent offenders with the agreement of the investigating officers and the consent of victims, Flanagan said.

Marlow is also required to pay $10,000 to West Bend Mutual Company over three years for claims the insurer paid, Flanagan said.

In addition to the repayment of lost funds, Marlow is also required to complete 40 hours of community service.

If she fails to abide by any of the terms of her diversion agreement, then her agreement will be terminated. This would result in her case also being presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury, seeking an indictment for felony counts of grand theft, Theft, and misuse of credit cards.

Marlow has also paid the full restitution amount of $37,000 to the club as a part of the diversion agreement.

“This matter has been resolved, and the club has recovered all relevant amounts,” Allen said in a Club statement.