4-year-old boy struck, killed by pickup truck in Harrison Twp.

A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a pickup truck Monday evening in Harrison Twp.
Crews were called around 6 p.m. to a report of a child hit by a vehicle in the 2800 block of Kennan Avenue west of the intersection with Webster Street, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The 4-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was not identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Monday night his name would be withheld until Tuesday morning.
The driver of the pickup truck stopped following the accident and is cooperating with investigators.
There has been no determination of fault for cause for the crash at this time, and the accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office traffic services unit.