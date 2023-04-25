Developer proposes Chipotle restaurant with special drive-thru in Centerville

The restaurant would not include a typical drive-thru, but instead would have a ‘Chipotlane’ pick-up window and a 500-square foot patio, according to plans submitted to the city by Woodard Development.

Located in the Centerville Place shopping center, the property’s existing structure was formerly occupied by WesBanco Bank. It is immediately south of a Wendy’s restaurant along Ohio 48 is and is just north of the Kroger Marketplace.