Christ Hospital joins other health systems opening offices in Springboro

Caption This is an artist's rendering of the waiting room when Christ Hospital opens its new obstetrics and gynecology office in Springboro this January. The office is located on West Central Avenue. CONTRIBUTED/THE CHRIST HOSPITAL

“The Springboro location is the latest expansion of our women’s health services in Warren County and is the result of requests from our patient base to expand our coverage,” said Debbie Hayes, president and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network. “Our team is committed to bringing the care our patients expect from The Christ Hospital Health Network closer to where they live.

“The new physician offices will work closely with our team at The Christ Hospital Liberty Township Medical Center to further our goal of providing high quality care for women and expectant mothers in all stages of their life,” she said.”

The new location marks the furthest expansion north for the network. Since The Christ Hospital Medical Center - Liberty Township opened in January 2018, the center has welcomed thousands of new patients in the greater Butler and Warren County areas.

Springboro City Manager Chris Pozzuto said, “Competition is always good for the consumer and the community and we welcome Christ Hospital to the city and appreciate their investment in Springboro.”

Christ Hospital’s announcement of its new Springboro office was the latest healthcare news for Warren County. Kettering Health just expanded its primary care services by opening with a larger, renovated building nearly across the street from the new Christ Hospital office. Kettering Health officials said primary care practice outgrew its facility at 10 Remick Blvd.

Mercy Health held a groundbreaking Oct. 29 on a new $200 million, 172,000 square-foot facility that will include a 60-bed hospital and medical office complex The Mercy Health Kings Mills Hospital will be located on a 30-acre site at Kings Mills Road and Kings Island Drive and is expected to open in fall 2023.

Kettering Health is also expanding its Emergency Department at its Franklin location just west of the Interstate 75/Ohio 73 interchange. Plans are under review for the $9 million, 24,000 square-foot expansion for primary care, specialty services, lab services and some educational and wellness programs, according to Franklin city officials.

“All major healthcare systems in the region including Mercy Health, UC Health, TriHealth, Kettering Health, St. Elizabeth, Cincinnati and Dayton Children’s Hospitals, have been focused on growth, seeking to expand their geographic reach, patient counts, and top line revenues,” said Allan Baumgarten, a Minneapolis-based independent analyst of health care markets.

Baumgarten said all of these healthcare systems have made capital investments, with many of those projects going to areas of above average household income and where most of the population has good employer-sponsored insurance.

He said the median household income in Springboro is above $107,225, and $113,351 in the 45066 ZIP code compared to an average of $87,125 in Warren County, which is much higher than the $51,542 Montgomery County.

Baumgarten said most 20- and 30-somethings don’t have a strong tie to a particular clinic and health system, which is one reason why many of them like to use urgent care and retail clinics.

“For many of them, ob-gyn care and starting a family are the first time they really connect with a health system. And so the health systems target them with convenient clinic sites and with spa-like delivery rooms,” he said. “If they have a good experience when they are pregnant and have babies, they are likely to continue with that provider system when their children need primary care or sprain something while playing soccer. Or when the parents retire and move to be closer to children and grandchildren, they’ll connect them to that same health system.”