Cincinnati’s next mayor is Beavercreek native

His parents are Indian and Tibetan immigrants, according to the Associated Press.

His biography on the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts website says he attended public schools before he went to Ohio State University, where he served as student body president. He then attended University of Cincinnati College of Law, where he was an editor of the Law Review and worked in the Domestic Violence Clinic, representing women who were victims of violence.

After law school, he joined White & Case LLP, one of the largest law firms in the country, as an antitrust litigator.

Pureval moved back to Cincinnati to work as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Department of Justice and later worked as a brand litigator for Procter & Gamble before running for Clerk of Courts in 2016.

Pureval ran against U.S. Representative Steve Chabot, a Republican in Ohio’s 1st District, in 2018, but lost.

Pureval is one of two Asian-American mayors elected in the U.S. last night. Michelle Wu, 36, will be the next mayor of Boston.