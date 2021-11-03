dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cincinnati’s next mayor is Beavercreek native

FILE - Aftab Pureval speaks during a campaign event in Cincinnati when he was running for U.S. Congress in In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo. Pureval is in the 2021 Cincinnati mayoral race. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Caption
FILE - Aftab Pureval speaks during a campaign event in Cincinnati when he was running for U.S. Congress in In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo. Pureval is in the 2021 Cincinnati mayoral race. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
1 hour ago

CINCINNATI - Aftab Pureval, a Beavercreek native, is the newly elected mayor of Cincinnati and the first Asian-American mayor of the city.

“As mayor, Aftab will rebuild our economy to make sure prosperity is shared in every corner of our city,” his election website says. “He’ll reform our police department and invest in public safety so every neighborhood is safe. And he’ll create more affordable housing and improve our public transportation.”

Pureval, 39 and a Democrat, is currently the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts. He was elected to that position in 2016.

ExploreJUST IN: Third Perk owner announces plans for move to Beavercreek

After the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, Pureval posted a video on his Facebook page asking people to donate to the Red Cross to help tornado victims.

“Today we’re all thinking of our fellow Ohioans in the Dayton area, including my own beloved hometown of Beavercreek, Ohio, and all the areas affected by the terrible storm and tornado from last night,” he said.

His parents are Indian and Tibetan immigrants, according to the Associated Press.

His biography on the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts website says he attended public schools before he went to Ohio State University, where he served as student body president. He then attended University of Cincinnati College of Law, where he was an editor of the Law Review and worked in the Domestic Violence Clinic, representing women who were victims of violence.

After law school, he joined White & Case LLP, one of the largest law firms in the country, as an antitrust litigator.

Pureval moved back to Cincinnati to work as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Department of Justice and later worked as a brand litigator for Procter & Gamble before running for Clerk of Courts in 2016.

ExploreELECTION RESULTS: Winners of local races and issues

Pureval ran against U.S. Representative Steve Chabot, a Republican in Ohio’s 1st District, in 2018, but lost.

Pureval is one of two Asian-American mayors elected in the U.S. last night. Michelle Wu, 36, will be the next mayor of Boston.

In Other News
1
Record turnout lifts incumbents in tense Centerville schools race
2
Final suspect in home invasion that killed Miamisburg teen sentenced to
3
Ohio’s 21-day average drops below 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations a day
4
Bellbrook school board race flips late; other races close
5
UPDATE: Final Dayton school board seat decided

About the Author

Eileen McClory
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top