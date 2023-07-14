City: Dragons suite is economic development tool, reward for staff, volunteers

Dayton is going to spend about $23,000 this year catering a suite at Day Air Ballpark that officials say the city uses to recognize volunteers, reward staff and support economic development.

The city purchased the suite in 1999 for $92,000 when the minor league baseball stadium was built for the Dayton Dragons.

The suite was one of about 30 that were created on the upper row of the $23 million stadium, which opened in 2000.

The city pays nothing for use of the suite itself or the 16 tickets it receives for every Dayton Dragons home game, according to Verletta Jackson, chief of staff for the Dayton City Commission.

But taxpayers are on the hook for catering the suite, which on average costs about $350 per game.

There are about 66 home games this year, and the city pays for pizzas, soda, popcorn and potato chips.

The city commission last month authorized spending an additional $48,000 — or about $63,700 in total — on professional sports catering through the end of 2026.

The city’s suite is used to show support for community groups, staff appreciation and economic development, Jackson said.

The mayor, city manager, department directors and city commissioners decide who gets to use the suite, officials said.

City leaders and officials in the past have said that the suite is a great way to showcase the ballpark and downtown’s revitalization.

The stadium has been held up as a big success story for helping kickstart downtown’s resurgence.

The Dayton Dragons hold a professional sports record for the most home sell-outs ever, and fans often visit local businesses before and after they attend the games.

Large housing developments have opened around the ballpark, and a variety of new restaurants, bars and other shops also have moved into that area.

The city contributed millions of dollars to help build the minor league baseball stadium and last year it agreed to provide millions more to help pay for major renovations.

According to city records, groups that have or will get to use the city’s suite this year include the Dayton Boys & Girls Club, the Dayton Public Schools baseball team, East End Community Services, Felons With A Future, Miami Valley Works and mediation center volunteers.

Staff with various city departments also get to use the suite.