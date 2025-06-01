City files lawsuit against owner of former Oscar’s Bar & Grill in Vandalia

Vandalia Fire Marshal Scott Jacobs said last year that the 2022 fire was determined to be accidental, originating from a laundry dryer filled with oily towels and left to dry overnight.

Since that time, little to no remediation has been completed on site, and the city of Vandalia issued a condemnation order for the business in early 2024.

The building is still in a state of major disrepair 16 months later, prompting the city’s law director to file a complaint in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court against 320 Dixie LLC and Jonathan Dangerfield, the registered owners of the business.

“The property is abandoned, condemned, and in a dilapidated state of disrepair (and) neglect, posing a danger to the general welfare and individuals of the community,” the April complaint reads.

Multiple actions have been taken by the city against the owner, including warnings and citations for violations of property maintenance and condition, all of which remain unresolved, court records show.

The property continues to exhibit fire damage, hazardous debris and structural concerns, particularly with the roof, the complaint asserts.

Dangerfield could not be reached for comment.

Court records show the estimated cost to abate the nuisances and to make necessary repairs or to demolish the property is in excess of $20,000.

The city’s claim requests the court declare the property a public nuisance as defined in the Ohio Revised Code, and authorize the city to take control of the property in order to address urgent safety concerns, like structural integrity, protection from the elements and wildlife, and removal of debris.

“Our hope was that the condemnation notice would spark actions from (the owners),” said city spokesman Rich Hopkins, noting that court action was ultimately inevitable. “If the court declares the building a nuisance, the city has the legal ability to take reasonable measures to abate the nuisance, assessing all related costs to the owners.”