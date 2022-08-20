City of Clayton offers free ‘Government Academy’ to residents

Classes are held from 6 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Oct. 12. Each class focuses on a different department of government, according to Director of Development Jack Kuntz. Residents can sign up by emailing Kuntz at jkuntz@clayton.oh.us or by calling 937-836-3500 ext. 111.

“Each class will have the department head and support staff there, and basically, we just pull the curtain back on day-to-day operations,” Kuntz said, noting that classes are “informal” and residents are encouraged to actively participate.