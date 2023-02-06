City of Fairfield uses $4.5M in pandemic-relief funds to improve traffic safety and parks

“[It’s] one we think will add tremendous value to not only how the city operates but how we attract future generations to come to the city.”

The remaining funds were directed to bring improvements on audio and video improvements at the Fairfield City Council Chambers and update HVAC systems in various city buildings.

Fairfield already has its funds allocated well in advance of the federal end-of-2024 guideline, but will need to have all those funds spent by the end of 2026.

Editor's Note: This story is part of a newspaper series tracking how dozens of our area's largest governments are spending hundreds of millions of dollars combined from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.