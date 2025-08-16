City of Huber Heights to award $125,000 in economic development grants

The city of Huber Heights will begin accepting applications for its economic development grant program on Monday.
The city will offer a total of $125,000 in grant funding for 2025 to support local economic development, entrepreneurship and diverse business ownership.
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis beginning 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 18, through Friday, Oct. 17, or until funds are exhausted.
Applications can be submitted at www.hhoh.org.
The grant program is funded through the sale of city-owned property and lease revenue and does not use any income tax.
The program is focused on assisting four categories of businesses, with $25,000 in grant funding allocated for small businesses and nonprofits; $25,000 for veteran-owned businesses; $25,000 for women- and minority-owned businesses; and $50,000 in allocated local matching funds, according to the city’s website.
To qualify, applicants must operate and provide proof of ownership of a business within Huber Heights; be in good standing with city zoning, licensing and tax obligations; submit a complete application that includes the purpose of the grant, planned use of funds and expected outcomes.
For match funding, applicants must also submit documentation of a confirmed county or state grant award.
All grant recipients must submit a “final report” within 60 days of project completion, including how funds were used, project outcomes, and economic impact. Failure to report will disqualify recipients from future grant opportunities, a program description on the city’s website states.
Grant applications are reviewed and scored by a grant review committee based on several criteria, including alignment with local economic development goals, project feasibility and readiness, and impact on business growth or job creation, among others.
About the Author