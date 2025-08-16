City of Huber Heights to award $125,000 in economic development grants

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis beginning 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 18, through Friday, Oct. 17, or until funds are exhausted.

Applications can be submitted at www.hhoh.org.

The grant program is funded through the sale of city-owned property and lease revenue and does not use any income tax.

The program is focused on assisting four categories of businesses, with $25,000 in grant funding allocated for small businesses and nonprofits; $25,000 for veteran-owned businesses; $25,000 for women- and minority-owned businesses; and $50,000 in allocated local matching funds, according to the city’s website.

To qualify, applicants must operate and provide proof of ownership of a business within Huber Heights; be in good standing with city zoning, licensing and tax obligations; submit a complete application that includes the purpose of the grant, planned use of funds and expected outcomes.

For match funding, applicants must also submit documentation of a confirmed county or state grant award.

All grant recipients must submit a “final report” within 60 days of project completion, including how funds were used, project outcomes, and economic impact. Failure to report will disqualify recipients from future grant opportunities, a program description on the city’s website states.

Grant applications are reviewed and scored by a grant review committee based on several criteria, including alignment with local economic development goals, project feasibility and readiness, and impact on business growth or job creation, among others.