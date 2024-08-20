City of Piqua issues alert about email scam for fake permit fees

The email indicates that the “special use authorization” requires the payment of a “city compensation fee” totaling more than $9,800. The scammers are impersonating City Planner Chad Henry and asking for a reply to a non-City of Piqua email address.

The city urges anyone who receives a suspicious email to not reply. Instead, call City Planner Chad Henry at 937.778.2033 or email him at chenry@piquaoh.gov with any questions or concerns.

City emails will come from @piquaoh.gov, and staff will not invoice planning & zoning applicants for permit fees. The city’s permit fee structure is shared in advance of application and due upon submission. The city said it will provide additional information if any comes available.