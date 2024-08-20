City of Piqua issues alert about email scam for fake permit fees

The City of Piqua is warning the public about an email scam where the sender impersonates the city planner and indicates the recipient owes a large fee for compensation to the Planning & Zoning Division of the Community Services Department.
The scam appears to be targeting past planning & zoning applicants whose applications were reviewed at planning commission meetings, the city said.
The email indicates that the “special use authorization” requires the payment of a “city compensation fee” totaling more than $9,800. The scammers are impersonating City Planner Chad Henry and asking for a reply to a non-City of Piqua email address.
The city urges anyone who receives a suspicious email to not reply. Instead, call City Planner Chad Henry at 937.778.2033 or email him at chenry@piquaoh.gov with any questions or concerns.
City emails will come from @piquaoh.gov, and staff will not invoice planning & zoning applicants for permit fees. The city’s permit fee structure is shared in advance of application and due upon submission. The city said it will provide additional information if any comes available.
