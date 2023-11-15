City votes down Sheetz proposal to build on Kettering Health vacant land

Kettering has voted against changes that would help Sheetz expand its business by building a site on vacant land owned by Kettering Health.

Kettering’s Planning Commission last month unanimously recommended city council reject a land use change at 1490 W. Dorothy Lane at the South Dixie Drive intersection for the gas station/convenience store chain to construct a new site.

The city council voted 5-1 Tuesday night to accept the commission’s decision with Councilman Bob Scott in opposition.

Kettering’s vote followed about an hour-long public hearing on the issue Oct. 24. The decision came just weeks after Centerville voted against a Sheetz proposal on Far Hills Avenue.

Sheetz wants to build a 6,139 square-foot store, according to Kettering records. It would have a drive-through, five double-sided fuel pumps and six electric vehicle charging stations included in 44 parking spaces.

The land is at the southeast corner of Dorothy and South Dixie Drive. It sits across Dorothy from the shuttered Golden Nugget Pancake House and across Dixie from a small BP gas station.

Sheetz started as a food business and fresh products are delivered daily, said Kareem Amr, project manager for Skilkin Gold, which represents the business.

Representatives of the Altoona, Pa.-based business told city council Kettering Health had no plans to build on the site.

They also said the construction and employment impact of Sheetz would be more than $1.8 million in income, sales, property taxes.

But city staff recommended denial of the proposal. Converting the site from an economic overlay district to a business district is not part of Kettering’s comprehensive plan, the “main issue” with the proposal, city planner Ryan Homsi has said.

Kettering determined the 1.64-acre site — the former location of a PNC Bank — to be among its “critical redevelopment areas,” best suited for business park and professional office use, Homsi added.

Sheetz announced last year it planned to open 20 new stores in the Dayton area. A Huber Heights location opened earlier this year.