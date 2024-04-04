Civil Air Patrol squadron to be renamed in honor of Wright Brothers

“Our team of adult and young adult volunteers dedicate our time to assisting our communities and educating youth,” Mohs said. “The main programs are Aerospace Education, Emergency Service, and Cadet Programs. We also encourage STEM programs and UAV systems.”

Civil Air Patrol was founded on Dec. 1, 1941, but Ohio started recruiting members in early September that same year, Mohs said.

The squadron will officially change its name next week to the Wright Brothers Composite Squadron at a ceremonial event scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. April 10 at the Wright B Flyer Museum, 10550 N Springboro Pike in Miami Twp.

Mohs said that many years ago, Xenia and Miamisburg had a joint squadron named the Wright Brothers Squadron. However, with the growing numbers, it split into two separate squadrons with Xenia taking the name.

“Unfortunately, Xenia’s squadron did close after a while,” she said. “Earlier this year, we realized that our name, Miami Valley Composite Squadron, did not hold much history or significance. We took time to evaluate what we wanted to inspire or recognize with our name.

“Dayton’s history with the Wright brothers as well as the Wright Brothers impact on aerospace were points we wanted our cadets to remember.”

CAP’s mission is supporting America’s communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development and promotion of air, space and cyber power through aerospace education, Mohs said.

“Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program transforms youth into dynamic Americans and aerospace leaders through a curriculum that focuses on leadership, aerospace, fitness, and character,” CAP says on its website. “As cadets participate in these four elements, they advance through a series of achievements, earning honors and increased responsibilities along the way. Many of the nation’s astronauts, pilots, engineers, and scientists first explored their careers through CAP.”

Miami Valley Composite Squadron has 57 members, including 27 cadet members and 30 senior members, said Mohs, who has been in the program for more than six years and has held numerous positions including color guard commander and cadet commander. She currently serves as the public affairs officer and Ohio Wing Encampment cadet deputy of operations.

“After COVID-19, we did have a reduced number of members, but recently our numbers have grown rapidly,” she said. “We try to attend as many recruiting opportunities such as the (Dayton) Air Show, TechFest Dayton and many more.”

Mohs said the squadron reached out to the The Wright Brothers USA, which is exclusively authorized by The Wright Brothers Family Foundation, and described the importance of Civil Air Patrol.

Wright Brothers USA President Kenneth Botts said his organization was glad to offer the in-kind use of The Wright Brothers trademark.

“Our community holds the unique responsibility to tell the Dayton story of the Wright Brothers legacy, and we were appreciative of the value the Composite Squadron 284 recognizes being associated with the family namesake,” Botts said.