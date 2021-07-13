Coroner called to Clay Twp. body shop engulfed in flames after truck crashed into it

The coroner has been called and the intersection of National Road and Arlington Road is closed this morning after a work vehicle crashed into a business and both caught on fire, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Emergency crews were called to Howell’s Body and Frame Service on National Road in Clay Township at just after 1:30 a.m. to find that the truck had crashed into the shop and that both were fully engulfed in flames.
The fire may have been spurred by flammable materials in the shop, OSHP dispatchers said.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that an investigator had been called to the scene, but did not have more details to give.
The intersection will likely be closed for multiple hours, the highway patrol said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.