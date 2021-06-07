Clayton approves changes intended to make developments easier, allow mixed uses

“Our previous zoning code made these types of uses almost impossible to allow, so creating these new districts will allow Clayton to have the flexibility to permit these types of uses in the future if a developer so desires,” Kuntz said.

The changes to residential zoning also detail appropriate locations for short term rentals like AirBnBs.

The changes to the commercial zoning are to improve on the current Main Street Overlay with “more thoughtful parking requirements,” Kuntz said.

City Planner Seth Dorman said the changes call for better parking locations and not requiring an over abundance of parking, which could lead to added costs for the city and wasted acreage.

One of two new districts was introduced to preserve the history of the Old Village area.

“The new zoning district for the Old Village is a specific zoning district for that area, which takes into consideration the uniqueness and charm of that area, Kuntz said. “It will also help as the residents in that area continue to look at ways to redevelop their neighborhood community.”

The other new district will designate a district for all properties along North Main Street. The goal is to create character on Main Street with buildings built closer to the street, rear and side parking. It also will remove “a lot of the red tape that goes into development projects,” Kuntz said.