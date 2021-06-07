Clayton approves changes intended to make developments easier, allow mixed uses

Several changes to the Clayton zoning codes are intended to keep the city’s codes up to date, allow mixed use projects and allow for an easier development process.
The changes better align with PLAN Clayton and changes to parking locations, city officials said. Clayton City Council members unanimously approved the changes.
PLAN Clayton is a zoning code and district map of the city to guide what sort of developments are appropriate for specific areas. Among the changes to the plan include two additions for residential and commercial mixed-use zoning codes, changes to parking locations, and two new districts, including one to preserve the city’s historical significance.
“The overall code is much more user friendly and provides considerable examples of the types of permitted uses, setback, building materials,” said Jack Kuntz the city’s development director. “Having more specific standards such as building materials, landscaping, parking lot and lighting requirements gives staff the ability to work with the developer more directly as we move their projects toward approval.”
The new zoning will allow for residential dwellings on the second floor of commercial buildings in the commercial mixed-use and residential mixed-use areas.
“Our previous zoning code made these types of uses almost impossible to allow, so creating these new districts will allow Clayton to have the flexibility to permit these types of uses in the future if a developer so desires,” Kuntz said.
The changes to residential zoning also detail appropriate locations for short term rentals like AirBnBs.
The changes to the commercial zoning are to improve on the current Main Street Overlay with “more thoughtful parking requirements,” Kuntz said.
City Planner Seth Dorman said the changes call for better parking locations and not requiring an over abundance of parking, which could lead to added costs for the city and wasted acreage.
One of two new districts was introduced to preserve the history of the Old Village area.
“The new zoning district for the Old Village is a specific zoning district for that area, which takes into consideration the uniqueness and charm of that area, Kuntz said. “It will also help as the residents in that area continue to look at ways to redevelop their neighborhood community.”
The other new district will designate a district for all properties along North Main Street. The goal is to create character on Main Street with buildings built closer to the street, rear and side parking. It also will remove “a lot of the red tape that goes into development projects,” Kuntz said.