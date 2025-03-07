Clayton council OKs huge 529-home development in third vote; tension continues

The plans were approved in a 4-3 vote, with councilmen Ryan Farmer, Kenny Henning, and James Gorman voting no. Greg Merkle, Tina Kelly, Brendan Bachman, and Mayor Mike Stevens voted yes.

The Warner Village plans were initially rejected in January by a 4-3 vote. Then Councilwoman Tina Kelly, who originally voted in opposition of the project, unexpectedly made a motion to reconsider on Feb. 6. Council subsequently approved the plans, also by a 4-3 council vote, with Kelly switching her vote.

At the Feb. 20 council meeting, some residents said they were frustrated by the reconsideration vote, which had not been listed on the meeting agenda.

A handful of residents spoke ahead of Thursday’s vote, with at least one resident showing support of the development.

Several others echoed concerns shared previously by residents throughout the monthslong approval process. These included potential effects on the Northmont school district and the plan’s inclusion of around 100 rental homes.

Councilman Kenny Henning spoke just prior to Thursday’s vote, cementing his opposition to the housing proposal, citing resident concerns, and criticizing the actions of council in the approval process.

“Tonight marks the third meeting regarding this vote, and yet, the overwhelming sentiment from our residents has remained the same — they do not want this development," Henning said. “... I will continue to push for integrity for local government and demand that the voices of our community be heard and respected.”

Henning also referenced the potential for a resident-led referendum on the issue.

“I wish the referendum committee much success on getting the signatures they need to put this on the November ballot, so the residents can vote this down,” he said.