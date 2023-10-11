Clopay opens doors on $30M Troy expansion, adding 54 jobs

Garge door manufacturer Clopay Corp. will invest $30 million into a 100,000-square-foor expansion at its Troy, adding at least 54 jobs to the site, the company announced Wednesday with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio, the state’s private development arm.

The company already operates on a 1.23 million square footprint locally with some 1,500 workers.

“The expansion reflects increased customer demand for our premium products, and Clopay’s success in bringing new technologies to market,” Clopay President Victor Weldon said in the announcement. “Clopay is proud to expand in Troy and appreciates the supportive business environment and talented workforce provided by the State of Ohio.”

JobsOhio is contributing to the project with a JobsOhio Workforce Grant.

“Ohio-headquartered Clopay Corp. has set the standard for North American garage door manufacturing and distribution by tapping into the state’s innovation and talent,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “Clopay’s consistent growth at its Troy facility is an example of the competitive advantage companies find when establishing and growing manufacturing operations here in Ohio.”

Construction for the expansion has begun and is scheduled to be completed by mid-year 2024.

“The city of Troy is proud to be a part of the growth of the Clopay Corp,” said Joseph Graves, CEO of the Troy Development Council. “This expansion will provide great job opportunities for Troy area residents.”

Clopay purchased the Troy plant in 2006.

“We are excited for Clopay Corp. to expand its manufacturing capabilities in the Dayton region,” said Julie Sullivan, the coalition’s executive vice president of regional development. “Haing this North American industry leader grow its manufacturing presence in Ohio is a great win.”

In addition to Troy, the company also operates manufacturing facilities in Russia, Ohio,; Mountain Top, Pa; and Goodyear, Ariz.