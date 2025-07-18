Clothes That Work moving to new location in Kettering after 27 years

It will begin accepting donations and operating at the Kettering location at 2824 Wilmington Pike on July 23.

The non-profit supports job seekers in the Miami Valley by supplying professional clothing and professional development services such as soft skills workshops to anyone who needs them.

An increase in clients and demand sparked the move. CTW served more than 4,300 clients in 2024, which was a 37% increase from 2023.

CTW Executive Director Cindy Garner said officials had been looking for a new building for the past three years in preparation for the anticipated growth, and the Kettering location, a vacated thrift store, was the “unicorn building.”

Garner said the new location has ample room to serve clients as well as space for offices, a boutique, a warehouse and a garage all under one roof, which is difficult to find.

CTW has been operating out of the job center in Dayton with about 12,000 square feet for 27 years. Garner said they hope to never move locations again with around 28,000 square feet available at the new location.

“Our new location will provide a more comfortable experience for, not only clients, but also our clothing donors, volunteers and Boutique customers,” Garner said. “We have been operating beyond capacity for several years, so we can’t wait to get into the new space.”

CTW uses donations from the community to dress clients in professional clothing. They accept any donation of business or business casual clothing for men, women and teens that are in good condition and no more than five years old. They also have donation drop-off locations around the community.

The non-profit offers flexible hours and training for volunteers in each of its four positions including client coaches, workshop facilitators, inventory management and boutique associates. Garner said that the influx of clients “absolutely” calls for a higher need of volunteers.

“We wouldn’t be able to do the work we do without that volunteer core group that we have,” Garner said. “They’re our most valued asset. We rely on them to serve the clients that we have.”

The CTW Boutique is a clothing resource for their clients and the community. Generating about 20% of CTW’s annual revenue, the boutique sells non-professional clothing that is donated.

The boutique will have nearly double the floor space in the new location. This increase in space will allow for more activewear and a designer collection in the store.

CTW is hosting an open house at the grand opening for the new location on Wednesday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.