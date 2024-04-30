Clothing store cashier accused of stealing $27K by giving discounts to friends

A Dayton woman who worked as a cashier at a clothing store is accused of stealing $27,000 worth of merchandise by giving deep discounts to her friends.
Latisha R. Lofton, 35, was issued a summons to appear for her arraignment May 14 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of grand theft and one count of theft.
Lofton is a former Rainbow Shops employee who reportedly sold items to her friends at a much lower price, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
The unsanctioned discounts totaled approximately $27,000 and happened between June 1, 2020, and Jan. 25, 2021, according to the indictment.
