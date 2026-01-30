COLD CASE: Man charged in Dayton woman’s deadly beating, stabbing in 2004

Detectives with the Dayton Police Department’s Cold Case Unit arrested Felder on Wednesday in the 2004 homicide of 69-year-old Lillie Oglesby, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

Court documents redacted the name of the victim, but listed the date and location of the homicide as May 26, 2004, at 4612 Genesee Ave. Dayton police have previously spoken to the Dayton Daily News about the cold case homicide of Oglesby, who was killed on the same date and at the same location.

An affidavit filed Thursday stated the woman’s son found her beaten and stabbed to death in her bedroom.

Officers located a bloody metal flashlight, a small Samurai sword and a butcher knife, according to court records.

“During the initial investigation, an interview was done on Calvin Felder Jr.,” a detective wrote. “Felder admitted to being at the house the day of the homicide but had left, and that (Oglesby) was still alive when he left.”

No other leads were obtained, and the case went cold.

In 2024, the Dayton Police Department Cold Case Unit reviewed the case.

“During this review, we discovered that a fingerprint in blood matching Calvin Felder Jr. had been found on the metal flashlight used to beat (the woman) to death in 2019,” the affidavit read.

Detectives submitted a search warrant for Felder’s palm and fingerprints in November 2024, according to court records. They submitted the fingerprints and other evidence to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for comparison.

“The lab reported that a left palm print and right palm print found on the flashlight match that of Calvin Felder Jr.,” the detective wrote. “A left ring fingerprint on the flashlight has similarities to Felder Jr.”

A fingerprint was also found on the Samurai sword’s scabbard. Felder could not be excluded as being the source of the print, according to court records.

Investigators submitted additional evidence to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. No foreign DNA or fingerprints were found on those items, according to the affidavit.

“This arrest reflects the Cold Case Unit’s commitment to pursuing justice for victims and their families by exhausting every available investigative tool and option, no matter how much time has passed,” Sheldon said.