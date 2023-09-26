College Prep Night at Day Air Ballpark open to all area students

BreakingNews
The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union will hold College Prep Night, a free educational event for prospective college students, at Day Air Ballpark from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

College Prep Night is a one-stop college resource event to guide prospective college students and their parents through the process of planning an educational path. High school students can talk to representatives from colleges and universities from all over the nation, those who RSVP before the event will be entered to win one of two, $1,000 scholarships. Students must pre-register for the event online and attend to be considered.

Among the colleges scheduled to appear are Miami University (OH), University of Dayton, University of Kentucky, Art Academy of Cincinnati, Ohio University, Kettering College, Eastern Kentucky University, University of Cincinnati, Ohio State University, Wittenberg University, Wright State University, Ohio National Guard, Xavier University, Edison State University, and many more schools from around the country.

To learn more about College Prep Night and to RSVP, visit www.daytondragons.com/collegeprep.

