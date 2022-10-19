Columbus men vie for U.S. House seat that serves parts of Miami, Clark counties

Carey and his campaign failed to respond to numerous emails and phone calls seeking comment and information on his campaign.

Carey’s campaign website said he supports law enforcement officers, the 2nd Amendment, voter ID laws and parents fighting against critical race theory being taught in schools. More information on his campaign can be found at www.careyfor congress.com.

Josephson, 74, of Columbus said he is retired but working part time as a preschool teacher’s aide and is a student in the master’s program at Moritz College of Law.

“I am looking for remedies, not rhetoric,” he said. He said he is running for office “to make a difference for America, to put nation before party.”

Josephson listed the environment, children and American Democracy has top priorities.

He called for an effort to “reindustrialize with public-private partnerships to grow green industry. Mentorship for all youth, and public service programs to work off student debut.”

Josephson said gerrymandering needs to be eliminated and each citizen should have reasonable access to vote.