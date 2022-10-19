Columbus men vie for U.S. House seat that serves parts of Miami, Clark counties

Editor’s note: The Carey campaign responded to our repeated requests for comment after this story published. To see both candidates’ full responses to our Voters Guide questions, click here.
Democrat Gary Josephson and Republican Mike Carey are seeking election to the Ohio 15th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The district was redrawn as part of the redistricting process this year. It is an irregularly shaped district stretching from Columbus in the east, and covering much of Clark County, east/central Miami County and southern Shelby County.
Carey, 51, of Columbus is the incumbent, serving since late 2021. He was elected in a special election after previous Congressman Steve Stivers resigned to take a position with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
Carey and his campaign failed to respond to numerous emails and phone calls seeking comment and information on his campaign.
Carey’s campaign website said he supports law enforcement officers, the 2nd Amendment, voter ID laws and parents fighting against critical race theory being taught in schools. More information on his campaign can be found at www.careyfor congress.com.
Josephson, 74, of Columbus said he is retired but working part time as a preschool teacher’s aide and is a student in the master’s program at Moritz College of Law.
“I am looking for remedies, not rhetoric,” he said. He said he is running for office “to make a difference for America, to put nation before party.”
Josephson listed the environment, children and American Democracy has top priorities.
He called for an effort to “reindustrialize with public-private partnerships to grow green industry. Mentorship for all youth, and public service programs to work off student debut.”
Josephson said gerrymandering needs to be eliminated and each citizen should have reasonable access to vote.
