Voters Guide: Carey vs. Josephson for Congressional seat in Miami, Clark counties

Education: Bachelor of Arts, History - Ohio State University / Associate of Science, Economics - Marion Military Institute

Current Employment: Congressman (OH-15)

Why are you seeking elected office: I am running for reelection to continue my work for the people of Ohio and because our country needs a change in leadership. Over the last two years, families have struggled financially and personally. Unprecedented government spending has driven inflation to a 40 year high and gas prices have spiked as foreign energy producers have been favored over American producers. Crime has risen with anti police rhetoric, prosecutors refusing to prosecute crimes, and a total abandonment of immigration laws emboldening criminals and making our communities less safe. As a member of the new Republican majority in the House, my Republican colleagues and I will put forth policies to ensure we have an economy that is strong, a nation that’s safe, a future built on freedom, and a government that’s accountable.

Why should voters elect you: Voters should reelect me because in my 11 months in office, I have already proven myself to be an effective member who can work across the aisle to get things done. My first bill, the Energy Cybersecurity University Leadership Act, was a bipartisan piece of legislation that has already passed the House and will help ensure our electric grid is safe from cyber attacks. I have built strong relationships with both Republican and Democrat members that will benefit our district in the next Congress. I am also laser focussed on helping our local communities and constituents. This year I secured nearly $17 million for local projects and our casework returned more than $1.5 million to constituents. As a former executive for one of the nation’s largest privately held energy companies, I have always been results driven and I will always be focused on getting results for my constituents.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? My top three priorities are getting our economy back on track, ensuring the safety of our communities and nation, and bringing accountability back to the government.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? To rebuild a strong economy we must curb wasteful spending that has raised prices and grown our national debt to $31 trillion, bring stability through pro-growth tax and deregulatory policies, maximize production of American energy and cut the permitting process time in half to reduce our reliance on foreign countries and lower energy costs, and move supply chains away from China, expand U.S. manufacturing and enhance our competitiveness and cyber resiliency.

To create a nation that is safe we must support our police officers through recruiting bonuses and oppose all efforts to defund them. We must crack down on prosecutors who refuse to prosecute crimes, while permanently criminalizing all forms of illicit fentanyl. We must also fully fund effective border enforcement strategies to prevent illegal crossings and trafficking by the cartels. Additionally, we must invest in an efficient, effective military, establish a Select Committee on China, and exercise peace through strength to counter increasing global threats.

To create a government that is accountable we must conduct rigorous oversight to rein in government abuse of power. We must uphold free speech and advance the Parents Bill of Rights to ensure parents have their voices heard in the classroom. We must also end special treatment for Members of Congress by repealing proxy voting.

Anything else you would like voters to know? Voters should know that in addition to my business background, I am also a veteran who served as an Officer in the Army National Guard and will always fight for our veterans. I also grew up on a farm in Sabina, Ohio and understand how important Ohio farmers are to our economy and communities. As a father of three, family always comes first and I am working to ensure that my children as well as yours will have the opportunity to build their American dream. Finally, voters should know that I have been endorsed by the FOP Capital City Lodge #9, Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67, Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, Teamsters, and the Affiliated Construction Trades of Ohio.

