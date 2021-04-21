Columbus police shoot, kill person after call to disturbance

One person was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon by a Columbus police officer following a call about a disturbance.
Police were called just after 4:30 p.m. to a residential street on the southeast side of the city, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m., as the nation was awaiting the verdict reached by the jury in the murder trial of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin in the May 2020, death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.
The person shot, whose name, age and gender were not immediately released, was taken in critical condition to Mount Carmel East, where the person died at the hospital, WBNS-TV reported.
A 911 caller reported that a female was trying to stab the caller, and then the caller hung up, the Columbus Dispatch reported.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the deadly shooting.
There are numerous unsubstantiated social media reports that the person who died was a 15-year-old Black girl with developmental disabilities, and that she reportedly was the person who called 911 for help.
Police have not confirmed those reports.