Comedian Ron Sexton, known as ‘Donnie Baker’ on ‘The Bob & Tom Show,’ dies at age 52

INDIANAPOLIS — Radio personality and comedian Ron Sexton, best known for voicing “Donnie Baker” on “The Bob & Tom Show,” has died at the age of 52.

Sexton’s family announced his death in a post to his “Donnie Baker” Facebook page on Saturday.

“It is with immense sadness that we let everyone know that Ron Sexton passed away yesterday. He was Donnie Baker to most of you, but Ron and Dad to us,” the post reads. “Please respect our privacy at this time and pray for our family.”

A post on The Bob & Tom Facebook page by the show’s co-star Tom Griswold confirmed Sexton’s passing. Griswold noted that Sexton, a native of Indianapolis, was on a comedy tour in Ohio at the time of his death.

In a now-deleted promotional post published earlier this week on the Dayton Funny Bone Facebook page, the comedy club stated Sexton was scheduled to perform this Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22.

A cause of death has not been shared.

