Commissary patrons can save on items for emergency kits

Whether it’s Mother Nature or a manmade crisis, emergency preparedness officials encourage prior planning with a disaster supply kit that includes the following items:

COVID-19 protection – reusable or disposable face coverings, disposable gloves, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes, hand soap;

Water – at least one gallon daily, per person (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home);

Nonperishable foods – canned meats, fruits, vegetables, dried fruits, nuts, raisins, cereal, crackers, cookies, energy bars, granola, peanut butter, and foods for infants and the elderly (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home);

Paper goods – writing paper, paper plates, paper towels and toilet paper;

Writing utensils – pens, pencils (manual pencil sharpeners), markers;

Cooking items – pots, pans, baking sheets, cooking utensils, charcoal, a grill and a manual can opener;

First-aid kit – including bandages, medicines and prescription medications;

Cleaning materials – bleach, sanitizing spray, and hand and laundry soap;

Toiletries – personal hygiene items and moist wipes;

Pet care items – food, water, muzzle, leash, carrier, medications, medical records, and identification and immunization tags;

Lighting accessories – flashlights, batteries, candles and matches;

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible);

Duct tape, scissors;

Multipurpose tool;

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates and insurance policies);

Cell phone with chargers;

Family and emergency contact information;

Extra cash;

Emergency blanket;

Maps of the area;

Blankets or sleeping bags.

“Even with COVID-19, we still want our customers to be prepared,” Russ said. “However, we recommend they buy what they need and avoid unnecessary hoarding to ensure products are available for others.”

For more information about disaster preparedness, go to the DeCA website for lists of resources.

For more information about National Preparedness Month, go to Ready.gov where there are also links to more resources such as the Hurricane Seasonal Preparedness Digital Toolkit. Military families can also find information on emergency procedures specific to their service.