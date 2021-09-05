Community Gem: Becky Garrett of West Milton helps children in need

WEST MILTON — If there’s a need for something for the kids in West Milton, it’s a good bet Becky Garrett will be nearby.
“She is very active in the community when there is a need. She gets along with everyone. She has a very caring heart,” wrote Les Trittschuh of West Milton, who nominated Garrett as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.
Garrett was surprised by her nomination but not by the person responsible. “He is very involved in the community also. He and I work a lot together,” she said.
The children’s ministry director at her church, Hoffman United Methodist in West Milton, Garrett also is director of the Good Shepard Lutheran pre-school in West Milton.
She organizes “Bulldog Bags,” a nonprofit organization that provides food for the weekends for Milton-Union students. She heads up “Lunch Bunch” that feeds the children during the summer and is the director of Junior Teen Institute. This is a weekend camp for Milton-Union schools sixth graders with a goal of helping students make healthy lifestyle choices.
Garrett and her husband, Ben, a teacher in the Troy schools, have two children. Matthew is in first grade and Lydia is age three.
The Garretts were high school sweethearts. “We’re Bulldogs,” she said of the school’s nickname. Becky Garrett was a teacher before time as a stay- at-home mom.
Years ago, she thought she might like to become a missionary. In the end, “I decided God was calling me to be a missionary around here,” Garrett said. “I am trying to give back to the people who raised me, staying here and helping out my community.”
She calls husband Ben a huge supporter. “I don’t know how many other people have husbands who just embrace what they do … Part of why I am able to do all these things is he has my back,” Garrett said.
Trittschuh said a few words can best describe Garrett. “She is a super Community Gem!” he said.