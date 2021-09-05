Community Gem: Becky Garrett of West Milton helps children in need

Garrett and her husband, Ben, a teacher in the Troy schools, have two children. Matthew is in first grade and Lydia is age three.

The Garretts were high school sweethearts. “We’re Bulldogs,” she said of the school’s nickname. Becky Garrett was a teacher before time as a stay- at-home mom.

Years ago, she thought she might like to become a missionary. In the end, “I decided God was calling me to be a missionary around here,” Garrett said. “I am trying to give back to the people who raised me, staying here and helping out my community.”

She calls husband Ben a huge supporter. “I don’t know how many other people have husbands who just embrace what they do … Part of why I am able to do all these things is he has my back,” Garrett said.

Trittschuh said a few words can best describe Garrett. “She is a super Community Gem!” he said.