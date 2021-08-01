Community Gem: Christmas program started by Karl Keith brings joy to children

Keith was nominated as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem by Mike Brill, who works for him in the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

“About 20 years ago, the newly-sworn-in Auditor Karl Keith was searching for a holiday project to give back to the community. He came up with the idea of raising money and purchasing Christmas presents for the students at Gorman School, the only school in the state dedicated solely to educating students with disabilities. When Gorman closed, and the students were combined with Rosa Parks School, Karl had to redouble his efforts to raise even more money to purchase presents for the even larger number of students,” Brill said.