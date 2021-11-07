Community Gem: Chuck Wourms provides mobile response to hunger

Nancy and John Woeste of Miamisburg have volunteered with the project since 2019 and nominated Wourms as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.

“What I like most about his ministry is his focus on the people who come to Food for the Journey are our guests for the meal,” Nancy said.

Wourms had helped to accomplish that with tablecloths and seasonal decorations, she said. Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced the project to switch to grab-and-go meals, Wourms makes a point to have conversations with guests and to build a sense of community among the volunteers, John said.

Guests to Food for the Journey Project are often at a vulnerable moment in their lives, Wourms said. He wants to make sure they feel like they have been invited to a meal, and not that they have had a meal thrust upon them.

“At that moment, they’re our guest, and we always want to make people feel that way,” Wourms said.