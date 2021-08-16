Community Gem: David Nugent puts smiles on kids’ faces and ‘that’s enough for me’

“I just do it to make kids happy,” he said. “I enjoy doing it. I hope it helps someone out.”

Recently he had 75 bikes out in his front yard and they were all gone in a short amount of time.

“I feel bad when we run out,” he said.

Nugent works in the grocery business at the Brookville IGA. He said he is constantly looking for bicycles in need of some work and a new home. He said he picks up old bikes from the trash, Goodwill, garage sales or what might get dropped off by neighbors at his home.

He has travelled to Toledo to purchase old bikes to fix. If its not worth fixing, he’ll use the parts on other bicycles he’s working on. With some bigger, more expensive bikes, Nugent said he’ll sell them to raise cash to buy parts such as tubes, tires, brakes, etc.

“When I pass away, I hope someone remembers that an old man gave them a bicycle,” Nugent said. “I enjoy doing it. If you can see smiles on kids faces, that’s enough for me.”