Community Gem: Diane Mengos a blessing for Miami County youth

“I am surprised and honored. Jim is a wonderful member of our church and a great dad. I called him right away to say, ‘Thanks for making my day!’ Mengos said of her nomination. “I also feel unworthy; in my church (about 1,000 households), there are some amazing volunteers. Many are busy with family life plus they are committed volunteers. Others are retired and their new full-time dedication is a service ministry. They are inspiring heroes to me.”

The COVID-19 pandemic created new challenges for community service programs, but they continued. The regular Bingo activities at nursing homes became collection activities for nursing home gifts with students sorting and delivering “bountiful gifts,” Mengos said.

Other activities included creating Valentines and gifts for church neighbors and making flannel blankets for Miami County Animal Shelter canines. “Most importantly, through these experiences, we helped our kids to feel the fun of ‘loving your neighbor’ as Jesus taught,” Mengos said.

“Diane is a Community Gem due to her radiant joy and random acts of kindness along with her love for children and the Catholic faith,” Linthicum said. “Diane is a passionate family person...and it shows in her smiles and radiant joy to all.”