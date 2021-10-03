Community Gem: Dion Green helping ‘survivors step into their voice, because our voice is powerful’

Green and his foundation connect people to resources, advocates for reform and shines attention on the issues by starting the uncomfortable conversations that he says others sometimes don’t want to have, about topics like mental health and gun laws.

Denise Green, of Springfield, is proud of who her son has become on the other side of the ups and downs he has faced. She nominated him as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.

Her son has learned through loss and helped others along the way, she said.

“He just wants to make things better for other people,” she said.

Talking about trauma is a route toward healing, said Dion Green, who has a 13-year-old daughter, Niara.

“My ultimate goal is for survivors to step into their voice, because our voice is powerful,” Green said.