Community Gem: Dion Green helping ‘survivors step into their voice, because our voice is powerful’

NORTHRIDGE — Dion Green said he didn’t ask for this fight, but he owes it to his father to keep pushing.
Green was by his father’s side in the Oregon District when Derrick Fudge became one of the nine victims in the 2019 mass shooting. The Fudge Foundation that Green later founded honors his father’s memory while supporting survivors of trauma and working to prevent violence.
“I don’t want anyone to feel this pain, because it never goes away. Ever,” said Green, 39.
Earlier that same year, Green, of Northridge, survived the Memorial Day tornadoes that tore apart his home. Although his story is a unique one, he hopes that by sharing it he can give others hope – or even save someone’s life.
His memoir, “Untitled: Act of God/Act of Man,” is an account of the hardships he has faced, and how he used faith and forgiveness to overcome them. Green is also expanding his abilities as a leader, going through both the Leadership Ohio and Leadership Clark County programs.
Green and his foundation connect people to resources, advocates for reform and shines attention on the issues by starting the uncomfortable conversations that he says others sometimes don’t want to have, about topics like mental health and gun laws.
Denise Green, of Springfield, is proud of who her son has become on the other side of the ups and downs he has faced. She nominated him as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.
Her son has learned through loss and helped others along the way, she said.
“He just wants to make things better for other people,” she said.
Talking about trauma is a route toward healing, said Dion Green, who has a 13-year-old daughter, Niara.
“My ultimate goal is for survivors to step into their voice, because our voice is powerful,” Green said.