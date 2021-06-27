Community Gem: Kettering man gives back to his community

KETTERING —Jim Berlon is known as “Mr. Volunteer” in the Kettering community for his endless hours of volunteer work with the city, non-profits and the school district.
Berlon, 50, who operates Berlon Insurance Agency in Kettering, was nominated as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem by fellow Kettering resident and friend, Anthony Tomlinson.
“Ask anyone about Berlon and they’ll tell you he’s awesome,” Tomlinson said. “He is involved with just about everything in the Kettering community. Even if he wasn’t involved in something, if anybody were to ask, he would end up helping out or chipping in some way.”
Berlon has lived in Kettering nearly his entire life and has a huge love for the people who call Kettering home. He currently serves as the president of the Dor-Wood Optimist Club. He has served as a board member for the Kettering Backpack Program for 11 years, and was named Grand Marshal of the 2019 Kettering Holiday at Home Parade.
“I don’t know if I’m awesome, I am just someone who cares a lot, always has a smile on his face, and loves giving back to the community,” Berlon said.
Along with serving as president of Dor-Wood Optimists, Berlon also runs the Christmas tree sale the club puts on every year. Berlon is also a member of the Kettering Police Foundation, and even won the mirrorball trophy at the Dancing with the Kettering Stars event the foundation hosted in 2018.
Berlon’s high-energy and passion for helping others has made him a known figure in the Kettering community.
“He could have just come from an eight-hour work day, go straight to volunteering at the Christmas tree lot, and then go MC some event for the Holiday at Home parade and you would have thought he had just started his day.” Tomlinson said. “He is always just fired up and ready to go.”