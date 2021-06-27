Community Gem: Kettering man gives back to his community

Along with serving as president of Dor-Wood Optimists, Berlon also runs the Christmas tree sale the club puts on every year. Berlon is also a member of the Kettering Police Foundation, and even won the mirrorball trophy at the Dancing with the Kettering Stars event the foundation hosted in 2018.

Berlon’s high-energy and passion for helping others has made him a known figure in the Kettering community.

“He could have just come from an eight-hour work day, go straight to volunteering at the Christmas tree lot, and then go MC some event for the Holiday at Home parade and you would have thought he had just started his day.” Tomlinson said. “He is always just fired up and ready to go.”