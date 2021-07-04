Community Gem: Marcia Ehlers helped launch ‘Pantry on a Post’

Ehlers recently helped design and implement the Pantry on a Post program, which consists of wood boxes mounted on posts around the city that are kept stocked with canned or boxed food for anyone to use. The initiative started with two boxes last fall and has grown to nine since April.

“I’m just humbled, surprised, and very grateful,” Ehlers said. “It blows my mind that so many people are getting involved with this idea and I couldn’t have done this without them.”

The services that Ehlers helps provide are free. Pantry on a Post is meant to take food to people in the region that may not be able to get to the Good Neighbor House offices on East First Street in downtown Dayton.

“This lady is selfless; she puts everyone first in her mission and it shows in her spirit and her job. I’m amazed at her and feel strongly in her mission is changing the community for the better,” Jung said.