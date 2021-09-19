Community Gem: Once homeless, Daryl Dalton helps others find resources

What’s Going On In Dayton Ohio, which has a Facebook group with more than 3,000 members, is a full-time volunteer position for Dalton. It is also a family affair, as Dalton teaches his two sons – 6-year-old Daryl and 3-year-old Christopher – about helping others.

Andrea Borum, of Dayton, met Dalton at a motorcycle event a few months ago, and they have been friends ever since. Borum, who nominated Dalton as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem, said that he is committed to helping his community. That includes holding his own events, helping at outside events and keeping members of the Facebook group posted about what’s happening around town.

“From a little request to a large request, he’s going to find a way to make it happen,” Borum said.