Community Gem: Once homeless, Daryl Dalton helps others find resources

HUBER HEIGHTS — Daryl Dalton was once homeless himself. Now he gives back to the community by helping others in tough positions find the resources they need to become more self-sufficient and make it through troubled times.
Dalton is the chief executive officer of What’s Going On In Dayton Ohio, a group he founded seven years ago that holds events each year to serve the community.
“If we can help you and have the resources, we will help you,” said Dalton, 34, of Huber Heights.
For example, the Stop the Violence/Back to School Block Party was held earlier this month at McIntosh Park, serving about 500 people and offering food, hygiene products, bookbags filled with supplies and more. Another popular event is the annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway, which provided about 400 people with a turkey and all the fixings last year.
The group helps people throughout the Dayton area, Dalton said. Some are homeless, while others have lost a job, face eviction or simply need resources. If Dalton’s group can’t help, he will try to find who can.
What’s Going On In Dayton Ohio, which has a Facebook group with more than 3,000 members, is a full-time volunteer position for Dalton. It is also a family affair, as Dalton teaches his two sons – 6-year-old Daryl and 3-year-old Christopher – about helping others.
Andrea Borum, of Dayton, met Dalton at a motorcycle event a few months ago, and they have been friends ever since. Borum, who nominated Dalton as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem, said that he is committed to helping his community. That includes holding his own events, helping at outside events and keeping members of the Facebook group posted about what’s happening around town.
“From a little request to a large request, he’s going to find a way to make it happen,” Borum said.