Community Gem: Ravi Khanna helps connect the Dayton Hindu community

SPRINGFIELD —Ravi Khanna has been involved in bringing a sense of community to the Hindu residents of the Dayton area for more than 40 years.
Khanna is a retired physician from Springfield who now devotes most of his free time to serving several Hindu organizations, including the Interfaith Forum of Greater Dayton and the Hindu Temple Program. Khanna’s said he feels it is his mission as a leader for the Hindu community in Dayton is to spread the positive messages of the Hinduism faith and to help others understand the Hindu community more.
“There should be no discriminations in our community,” Khanna said. “Whether it be race, religion, gender. That is what the Hindus believe in, and I think it is important that we share that message with the community.”
Khanna was nominated as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem by Gaurang Desai, a member of the Hindu community in Springfield who said he has seen wonderful work Khanna has done for the Hindu community there.
“Under Ravi’s leadership, the Hindu Community has contributed to challenge against COVID-19, connected with Interfaith Forum of Greater Dayton, and also the multi media organizations in Montgomery, Greene and Clark counties,” Desai said. “Ravi deserves the recognition for his effort to bring the presence of Indian Community in front of Greater Dayton Area communities.”
Khanna is involved in many organizations in Dayton. He started activities through the Hindu Temple of Dayton such as Sunday school for children. Khanna is also was very involved in the Yoga Camp the Hindu Temple of Dayton put on earlier this month.
“We want the Hindu community to be able to be involved with the rest of the community,” Khanna said.
If you know a person in your community who has done something great in the community, go to DaytonDailyNews.com/CommunityGems and nominate them.