Community Gem: Ravi Khanna helps connect the Dayton Hindu community

Khanna is a retired physician from Springfield who now devotes most of his free time to serving several Hindu organizations, including the Interfaith Forum of Greater Dayton and the Hindu Temple Program. Khanna’s said he feels it is his mission as a leader for the Hindu community in Dayton is to spread the positive messages of the Hinduism faith and to help others understand the Hindu community more.

“There should be no discriminations in our community,” Khanna said. “Whether it be race, religion, gender. That is what the Hindus believe in, and I think it is important that we share that message with the community.”