Community Gem: Tracy Clare plays huge part in vaccination push

Clare worked 7 days a week for 3 months, walking miles a day throughout the Dayton Convention Center, where most of the vaccination clinics were located.

When the pandemic started, Clare began to plan how to conduct mass testing. Even as that continued, efforts shifted to vaccinations as well. Now Public Health is further preparing for the possibility of booster shots.

Jillian Botteicher works with Clare as a quality improvement project manager at Public Health and nominated Clare as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem. Much of the work that Clare does goes unnoticed, she said, and her reach during the pandemic has extended from staffing to setting up to working with others to help build a software system to document vaccines.

“She’s always in one way or another the backbone to how we respond in Dayton,” said Botteicher, of Miamisburg.

Clare has planned for the unknown, and each day has presented new challenges.

“I enjoyed the challenge of having to fix it,” she said.