Community Gems: Beavercreek woman’s group stitches to help Dayton-area organizations

Michael Goldshot said in his nomation “the quilts are made with love and are donated to these organizations to enhance their mission of sharing love and compassion to those in need.”

The efforts of Gold Heart Quilters, a 501(c)(3) organization, have also been lauded by the Montgomery County Juvenile Court. The Beavercreek group provided the county’s juvenile detention facility 250 face masks last year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“We cannot adequately express our thanks and appreciation for your incredible act of kindness,” a letter signed by Judges Anthony Capizzi and Helen Wallace states.

Debbie Goldshot said she gets a special satisfaction from the work of the organization she started.

“I just think we as human beings are called to help others,” she added. “And I just feel like I’m fulfilling a ministry.”