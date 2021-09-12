Community Gems: Beavercreek woman’s group stitches to help Dayton-area organizations

Debbie Goldshot had been a quilter for several years when in 2017 she thought about making better use of her hobby.
Talks with friends who shared those same stitching skills soon followed. Four years later, Gold Heart Quilters Inc. in Beavercreek has grown to about 50 volunteers donating hundreds of quilts and personal protective equipment to Dayton-area organizations.
The Ronald McDonald House in Dayton, the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene County and the Bridges of Hope homeless shelter in Xenia have been among the many recipients.
“I just felt the need – actually I felt impressed by God – that I needed to do something with my hobby that would help others,” said Goldshot, a 69-year-old Beavercreek resident.
Goldshot’s work has resulted in her being nominated as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem by her husband Michael, who called his wife “a very committed Christian with a very strong work ethic who enjoys serving and helping others.”
Michael Goldshot said in his nomation “the quilts are made with love and are donated to these organizations to enhance their mission of sharing love and compassion to those in need.”
The efforts of Gold Heart Quilters, a 501(c)(3) organization, have also been lauded by the Montgomery County Juvenile Court. The Beavercreek group provided the county’s juvenile detention facility 250 face masks last year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“We cannot adequately express our thanks and appreciation for your incredible act of kindness,” a letter signed by Judges Anthony Capizzi and Helen Wallace states.
Debbie Goldshot said she gets a special satisfaction from the work of the organization she started.
“I just think we as human beings are called to help others,” she added. “And I just feel like I’m fulfilling a ministry.”