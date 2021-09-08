County to close section of road this month, creating traffic detour

WASHINGTON TWP. — Part of Alex-Bell Road is planned to be closed for a few weeks, creating a traffic detour starting later this month.
The road will be shut down between McEwen Road and Paragon Road for work at the Paragon intersection, according to the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office.
The closing is tentatively set for Sept. 20 – weather permitting - and is expected to last about two weeks according to the county.
The closing will allow for the road reconstruction for an eastbound left turn lane at the Alex-Bell intersection of Paragon, officials said.
The detour will be McEwen Road to Congress Park Drive to Paragon Road, according to the county. The project is set to be done in November 2021.
In Other News
1
New coffee shop, bistro to open in the Dayton Arcade
2
Libraries offering free, at-home COVID tests as demand spikes
3
Local Muslims mourn 9/11 tragedy, combat lingering Islamophobia
4
Large distribution from state means DPS won’t charge students for masks
5
Ex-Troy police officer indicted on assault, civil rights charges