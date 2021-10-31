Community Gems: Janet Fischbach helping provide baby quilts for community

“Their calendar is full from one day to the next,” said Fischbach, who has made many friends there over the years.

The center is supported by several agencies and offices, but annual dues and fundraisers – like the quilts she creates – help keep it going.

Mike Fischbach, who nominated his mom as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem, said she has made quilts for about 40 years, including for all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also has customized the size and color of quilts she makes for others, with the proceeds going to the senior center.

“She’s got a great heart,” he said. “She does nothing but think of other people.”