Concerned about massive property value/tax hikes? County to hold public forums

The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office is holding a series of public information sessions at area libraries for property owners concerned about this year’s county-wide revaluation that is expected to lead to historic increases in taxable property values.

More than 180,000 property owners will receive notices in the mail this week with new, proposed values. County Auditor Karl Keith has said residential values are expected to increase an average of 34% countywide, with most property owners seeing a resulting property tax increase of 4-6%.

The impact on different parts of the county will vary widely, though. Some areas are projected to see value increases up to 48%, and taxes in some areas could increase up to 12%.

“The Auditor’s Community Forums will offer attendees an opportunity to understand how property values are determined and provide guidance on what steps to take if they disagree with their tentative value,” says a release from the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

Dates and times for the community events are as follows:

July 31, Kettering-Moraine

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Kettering-Moraine Branch Library

3496 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429

August 22, Vandalia

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Vandalia Branch Library

330 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH 45377

September 25, New Lebanon

5:30-6:30 p.m.

New Lebanon Branch Library

715 W. Main St., New Lebanon, OH 45345

September 26, Downtown Dayton

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Main Library

215 E. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45402

September 26, Northwest Dayton

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Northwest Branch Library

2510 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45406

October 24, Huber Heights