Concours d’Elegance to feature variety of cars

Thirteen Marmon’s will grace the show field, a significant number considering this auto hasn’t been built since 1933 and only 650 still exist. Built in Indianapolis, the luxury cars are known for excellence in engineering and build quality. The company built over 100,000 cars during its 30-year run. It introduced an all aluminum V16 engine in 1930 and each car was taken to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and test driven for five laps at over 100 mph and the owner would receive a certificate to prove it. However, the $5,000 price tag was too steep during the Depression years, and the company went out of business in 1933.

Over 50 entries will be from the decade of the 1950s in a variety of classes, including American, European and Preservation. With the diverse selection of entries, a car lover should easily be able to find a favorite. The range of autos goes from an unrestored 1918 Buick to a 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo. There is also a large field of classic motorcycles featuring a Vincent Black Shadow, 1909 Pierce-Arrow, 1918 Dayton Motorwheel and a 1939 Indian.