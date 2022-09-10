Concours d’Elegance to feature variety of cars

The vehicles of the Fabulous Fifties will be featured at the 15th Dayton Concours d’Elegance to be held at Carillon Historical Park on Sunday, Sept. 18. There will also be a special class for Marmon automobiles in conjunction with the annual Marmon Muster.
Thirteen Marmon’s will grace the show field, a significant number considering this auto hasn’t been built since 1933 and only 650 still exist. Built in Indianapolis, the luxury cars are known for excellence in engineering and build quality. The company built over 100,000 cars during its 30-year run. It introduced an all aluminum V16 engine in 1930 and each car was taken to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and test driven for five laps at over 100 mph and the owner would receive a certificate to prove it. However, the $5,000 price tag was too steep during the Depression years, and the company went out of business in 1933.
Over 50 entries will be from the decade of the 1950s in a variety of classes, including American, European and Preservation. With the diverse selection of entries, a car lover should easily be able to find a favorite. The range of autos goes from an unrestored 1918 Buick to a 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo. There is also a large field of classic motorcycles featuring a Vincent Black Shadow, 1909 Pierce-Arrow, 1918 Dayton Motorwheel and a 1939 Indian.
The Concours, featuring 21 classes of vehicles, will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more general information, go online to daytonconcours.com. General admission is $25 at the door, or $20 in advance, $10 for children 17-3; children under 3 and members of Dayton History are free.
Proceeds from the Concours go directly to the nonprofit Dayton History, which operates Carillon Park. Live entertainment and a variety of local food and beverages will be available. All exhibits at the park will be open. The parade of class winners and special awards will be presented at 3 p.m.
