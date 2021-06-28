Connor Group closes on 2nd largest deal in its history

The Connor Group sold Glenmuir of Naperville in Chicago this month, seven years after buying the 321 unit property. The firm did not disclose terms.

“While incredible market conditions created the perfect opportunity for us to sell, it’s truly our people at the property who made the difference,” Connor said in an announcement Monday. “We’ve found our associates in Chicago have done nothing short of a phenomenal job over the last 12-months positioning us to sell, and the result is a record-setting transaction. It’s a perfect example of why people count.”