Construction continues to redevelop Brandt Pike shopping center in Huber Heights

At least one business, Dogtown, has purchased an acre of land and plans to build a new building at this site, according to the city.

Gore said he sees a place where businesses mix with some municipal functions, like the library and some city services, as well as a possibility for a residential area.

“But overall, I see a nice area that people could go to, get out of their cars, walk around, you know, just be part of the overall project,” Gore said.

He said it was important for that part of Huber Heights to revitalize. But to do that, the city would have to pay to fix it up to get developers interested.

“We had to get to a point where we as a city were willing to make the commitment to reinvest in ourselves,” Gore said.

He noted the shopping center, which was built when Huber Heights was first created in the 1950s, is about 60 years old.

This is a picture from the late 50’s showing the groundbreaking for the Huber Center at the southwest corner of Chambersburg Road. and Brandt Pike. Charles Huber is in the light-colored overcoat on the right side of the shovel.

Gore also said the land the city had purchased had been done through unanimous votes on city council. He said the city had purchased about $12 million worth of land in the last three years, including the shopping center.

Councilman Mark Campbell has been supportive of the project. He said the shopping center is not within Ward 5, which he represents, but it is part of the oldest part of the city and very close to Ward 5.

“What we hope is the city comes in, purchases the property, works with private developers and establishes a public-private partnership like we’ve done many times in the past,” Campbell said.

He added, “Once we breathe new life into that area, it will cause the neighbors in the neighborhood, I believe, to reinvest as well, both residentially and commercially.”