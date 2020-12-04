New Huber Heights investment will include library, possible apartments

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore announces in a virtual meeting that there will be a new branch of the Dayton Metro Library on Brandt Pike.

The library event will be held at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 on WebEx. For more information about the event, visit the Dayton Metro Library’s website.

The new library will be build on Brandt Pike, near property that Premier Health owns.

“It’s the redevelopment, the reinvestment we need,” Gore said. “This is something we can use and work further on down Brandt Pike.”

LWC designed the concept for the development and will be building the Huber Heights branch of the Dayton Metro Library. Gore said he expects construction on the library to start at the end of 2021.

At the beginning of the year, Huber Heights bought part of the Marian Shopping Center on Brandt Pike for about $3 million. The city bought land adjacent to the shopping center from Premier Health for $520,000. The Premier Health land is about 17 acres.

“For over 20 years residents have been asking for reinvestment in the southern part of the city and we are doing that,” Gore said.

Gore is confident that the residential, retail and commercial development will follow the library.

A rendering of what future development along Brandt Pike could look like. The Dayton Metro Library will buy land along Brandt, which Huber Heights city leaders hope will spur more development. CONTRIBUTED

Gore said he is proud to follow in past mayors’ footsteps in building up the city and thankful for the foresight of past city council members.

Gore mentioned the Kroger Aquatic Center and the Rose Music Center as two large projects the city has pulled off with “forward thinking” to the benefit of taxpayers in Huber Heights.

“There is an undeniable track record of success,” Gore said.

Gore said he can see restaurants and other commercial businesses wanting to come to this new development since it will have a library and living space nearby.