Construction debris in dumpster ignites, chars outside of downtown building

Construction debris in a large dumpster ignited Friday afternoon in downtown Dayton, spreading fire up the exterior wall of the building next to it.
The fire reported at 2:20 p.m. shut down parts of South Ludlow and West Fifth streets while Dayton Fire Department crews worked to get the fire under control.
The rear of 221 S. Ludlow St., which is under renovation, was charred, and a wooden back door was damaged.
Fire officials said discarded smoking material appears to have started the fire in the dumpster, but that the fire was fed by propane from a propane tank next to it that was in use at the work site.
The fire remains under investigation.