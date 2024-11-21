Construction of Huber Heights apartments, retail space set to begin in early 2025

Plans include construction of about 330 apartment units, along with 11,000-square-feet of retail space.

A basic development plan for the first phase of this project, which will include construction of around 150 apartments, was first approved by council in late 2022. The project at that time was being led by Horizon Line Development.

Granger Development is expected to submit detailed plans to the city’s planning commission in the coming months, with a goal to start phase one construction by March, according to City Planner and Assistant City Manager Aaron Sorrell.

At its next meeting, city council is expected to approve a land purchase agreement with Granger to facilitate phase two of the project, which will include construction of about 184 additional apartments, plus development of retail space.

The city is expected to receive an estimated $506,000 in revenue from the land sale, council documents show.

Granger will then need to submit both basic and detailed development plans before phase two construction can begin, Sorrell said.

Just west of the Granger project area, Metropolitan Holdings is all set to begin construction on a residential development called Reverb.

Reverb will offer 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, along with an amenity package for resident access to a pool, outdoor kitchen, and gathering areas, according to planning commission documents.

Construction on this project is also expected to begin in March, Sorrell said.