Contract worker arrested after threatening notes found at Wayne HS

Surveillance video identified culprit who left threatening notes Tuesday morning around Wayne High School as an employee of an outside organization who teaches at the high school.
School administrators notified the school resource officer, Huber Heights Police Division and the district’s security supervisor around 9 a.m. about three notes that stated a threatening activity would happen at lunch, according to a message sent to high school families.
A joint investigation helped to identify the suspect through the use of school surveillance video, according to a release from Huber Heights police.
“This person was interviewed by police personnel and subsequently arrested with official charges pending review by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office,” the police release stated.
The name of the adult arrested Tuesday was not released by police.
“Fortunately, it has been determined that there was, at no point, an actual, credible threat to the safety of our students, staff or school,” the school stated in its message.
About the Author