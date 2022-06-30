Worker’s death at site of new Ohio AES substation near Tipp City under investigation

An investigation is ongoing into the death last week of a contract worker who landed head first into a hole 10½ feet deep at the site of an Ohio AES substation under construction.
The victim was identified as 36-year-old Bradley Fritz of Winchester, Indiana, by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. His cause of death is pending.
Deputies and medics were called around 1:30 p.m. June 21 to 1870 Gingham Frederick Road in Monroe Twp. near Tipp City, according to the incident report.
Crews were digging holes for the substation’s infrastructure when an earth augur became clogged. After it was brought to the surface to be cleared, it possibly knocked the victim into the hole, said deputy Warren Edmondson.
Workers tied a slip knot around the victim’s foot and hoisted him out of the hole using machinery and started CPR. Deputies used a defibrillator before medics took him to Kettering Health Dayton, where he died of his injuries, Edmondson said.
AES Ohio released the following statement:
“On Tuesday, June 21, a contractor working for AES Ohio sustained a serious injury that later resulted in a fatality. AES Ohio extends its deepest sympathy to the individual’s family and is providing support resources as they grieve the loss of their loved one.”
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Cincinnati office also has opened an investigation into the jobsite death, and the worker’s employer, Cobalt Civil based in Winchester, Ind., is conducting an internal investigation, Edmondson said.
