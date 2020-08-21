Convicted sex offender wanted on child porn charges

A 52-year-old Dayton man who is a convicted sexual offender is wanted on more than a dozen child pornography charges.
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for David Christopher Miller following his indictment by a Montgomery County grand jury on 15 felony charges, including 13 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material - with prior; and one count each of pandering obscenity involving a minor - with prior; and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor - with prior.
Miller is a Tier II sex offender, meaning he must register his address with the sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years. He was convicted in May 2011 of multiple counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. A judge sentenced him to spend 12 months in prison for each count, to be served concurrently. However, he was released about halfway through his sentence in November 2011, according to the sex offender registry.
Miller is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 3 on the new charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.